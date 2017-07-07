Let’s Meet at Microsoft Inspire. The Time is Now for VDI on Azure!
Calling all cloud reseller experts, cloud consultants and cloud managed service providers! The opportunity for virtualizing apps, desktops and GPU workstations has never been more exciting. We’re seeing an unprededented confluence of market timing, technology readiness and customer need that places Microsoft Azure partners in the perfect position to grow their businesses by fulfilling customer demand for Cloud Apps, Cloud Desktops and Cloud Workstations. Workspot Cloud Consulting partners flourish in the changing market by pivoting from a resell model to embrace new roles as active, strategic advisors to customers as they pursue their cloud-first strategies.
Come meet us at Microsoft Inspire, booth 531!
We’re heading to Microsoft Inspire in Washington D.C. Sunday July 9 – Wednesday July 12 to explore with select Microsoft partners how we can best serve customers together.
If you don’t know already, Workspot is the leading provider of Cloud Apps, Cloud Desktops and Cloud Workstations. We provide a turnkey service to organizations who have an Azure-first strategy, making it insanely simple to deliver virtual apps, desktops and GPU-accelerated workstations from Microsoft Azure. Our cloud-native architecture is the future of VDI. That’s why we call our technology VDI 2.0.
