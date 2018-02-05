Home Desktop Let’s Get DISRUPT(ive) about End User Computing! IGEL North America’s First Ever Hosted Forum is Happening THIS WEEK!!

Less than a month from now, IGEL North America will be hosting its first DISRUPT End User Computing Forum.  We are stoked about bringing our VDI community together in a three-day event that will be rich in substance and content that will help our partners make 2018 a record year!  Our Austin event is the second in a global DISRUPT series.  Bremen, Germany, happening next week, is already sold out!  We’re followed by Melbourne, Australia DISRUPT, March 13-14.

With close to two dozen speakers from leadership positions across the EUC sector, and 34 sponsors contributing their talent, knowledge and insights, our DISRUPT events are giving you a jump start on taking EUC to the next level in innovation, sales and new directions.

Another trade event?  You’re asking yourself:  should I add this to my already busy Q1 schedule?  Here’s three reasons why IGEL DISRUPT will pay off for you in ROI:

  1. DISRUPT is laser-focused on helping you leverage new opportunities in the endpoint software market.  This includes the phenomenal IoT market in which 50 billion devices will be connected by 2020.
  2. DISRUPT gives you an in-depth, and multi-dimensional look at end user computing without the distractions of a typical ‘trade show’ atmosphere. Case in point: our stellar speaker lineup which provides a valuable cross-section of insight from IGEL partners, customers, media, analysts and tech insiders – all of whom are moving the needle in end user technology.
  3. DISRUPT will disrupt you, in a good way:-) It will spark new ideas, new ways of growing your business in the channel, and for customers, new insights from your colleagues in other industry sectors!

