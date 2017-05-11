Lesson learned from recent cloud outages? Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Idioms are expressions that are used in everyday conversation to paint a mental picture of something – often expressing common knowledge or wisdom. After several recent high profile public cloud outages, one tried-and-true idiom kept popping up everywhere with numerous analysts and authors agreeing with the concept: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Diversify your eggs

Dana Gardner, Principal Analyst, Interarbor Solutions, stated, “Cloud sourcing is no different than any product or service sourcing. The old adages still apply: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, and keep your options open. A private to multi-cloud continuum that can react in real time is and will remain the safest route to nonstop business continuity.”

Not surprisingly, a few articles defended AWS and the outage. One such article quoted a prominent analyst who covers public cloud referring to the outage as a “hiccup.” Yet according to an article in Business Insider, the disruption hurt 54 of the top 100 internet retailers when their websites either crashed completely or slowed by 20% or more. Cyence, a startup that analyzes the economic impact of internet risk, reported that financial services companies in the U.S. lost an estimated $150 million.

