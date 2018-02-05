Lenovo V Series Storage Snapshots with Veeam

It is easy to miss all of the new advancements and capabilities that Veeam has recently delivered. With the release of Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3, some of the big news is a serious advancement in the storage integrations, including the addition of Lenovo storage. In this post, we’ll discuss the new Veeam primary storage integration with Lenovo Storage V Series.

What problem does this storage integration solve?

It is a natural question to ask, and the answer will pique your interest as there are many problems solved in fact. One good way to answer this question is to list the problems solved in regards to the capabilities they offer:

Reduce stress on primary storage: The backup from storage snapshots capability will reduce the amount of time a VM has a VMware snapshot open and move data from the storage snapshot; effectively allowing you to take a backup at any part of the day AND retain Changed Block Tracking Data. You’ll have faster, less impactful backups.

Give recovery options from a storage snapshot: The Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots capabilities allow you to restore data (a VM, a file or an application item) from a storage snapshot on the array. This can be done ad-hoc or via a schedule set on the array.

Ensure storage snapshot copies are made: You can orchestrate the creation of storage snapshots on the Lenovo Storage V Series to ensure that you have the ability to recover when you need it.

Test with confidence: Probably the most powerful capability is the virtual lab capability to run an On-Demand Sandbox from a storage snapshot. This is very powerful as the performance profile of this virtual lab function will be on-par with the product workloads and it can save you unplanned downtime on critical changes by going into a change with complete preparation and confidence knowing the outcome.

The Lenovo Storage V Series provides the flexibility to start small and keep growing while leveraging existing storage investments. Now with support in Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3, Lenovo customers can enjoy a new level of Availability with Veeam to protect data, applications and IT services.

Via the fine folks at Veeam.