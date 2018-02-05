Home Data Center Lenovo V Series Storage Snapshots with Veeam

Lenovo V Series Storage Snapshots with Veeam

0
Lenovo V Series Storage Snapshots with Veeam
0

It is easy to miss all of the new advancements and capabilities that Veeam has recently delivered. With the release of Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3, some of the big news is a serious advancement in the storage integrations, including the addition of Lenovo storage. In this post, we’ll discuss the new Veeam primary storage integration with Lenovo Storage V Series.

What problem does this storage integration solve?
It is a natural question to ask, and the answer will pique your interest as there are many problems solved in fact. One good way to answer this question is to list the problems solved in regards to the capabilities they offer:

  • Reduce stress on primary storage: The backup from storage snapshots capability will reduce the amount of time a VM has a VMware snapshot open and move data from the storage snapshot; effectively allowing you to take a backup at any part of the day AND retain Changed Block Tracking Data. You’ll have faster, less impactful backups.
  • Give recovery options from a storage snapshot: The Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots capabilities allow you to restore data (a VM, a file or an application item) from a storage snapshot on the array. This can be done ad-hoc or via a schedule set on the array.
  • Ensure storage snapshot copies are made: You can orchestrate the creation of storage snapshots on the Lenovo Storage V Series to ensure that you have the ability to recover when you need it.
  • Test with confidence: Probably the most powerful capability is the virtual lab capability to run an On-Demand Sandbox from a storage snapshot. This is very powerful as the performance profile of this virtual lab function will be on-par with the product workloads and it can save you unplanned downtime on critical changes by going into a change with complete preparation and confidence knowing the outcome.

The Lenovo Storage V Series provides the flexibility to start small and keep growing while leveraging existing storage investments. Now with support in Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3, Lenovo customers can enjoy a new level of Availability with Veeam to protect data, applications and IT services.

Read the entire article here, Lenovo V Series Storage Snapshots with Veeam

Via the fine folks at Veeam.

Categories:
Data Center
News
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515765131_maxresdefault.jpg

          VeeamON Forum UK 2017 Highlights

          Thank you to all our partners, customers, experts and IT pros who participated to our VeeamON Forum in London on October 12th 2017! We look forward to more great events in 2018! This video is from the fine folks at Veeam.

          read more
          1515721631_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler MAS Video: Application visibility and control in the cloud

          1515555128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Office 365 Certificate Authentication in VMware Workspace ONE

          1516159933_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix Video: European Solution Providers Leading With Nutanix

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video