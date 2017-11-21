Learn how HPE is building a sustainable future with IoT: Smart Cities, Agriculture and more

In its broadest sweep, the Internet of Things embraces entire geographies. But it does so by attacking immediate, pressing problems, like how to improve security in cities or help farmers in remote locations grow more crops. Join us at HPE Discover 2017 Madrid, November 28-30, to learn how IoT is – quite literally – changing the world. Here are two sessions I’d strongly recommend:

Can IoT solve world hunger? (Session B4438)

The world’s population will increase to an estimated 9 billion people by 2050; researchers predict agricultural output must double to meet increasing demand. Can IoT innovation enable precision agriculture to keep up? Maximizing output and efficient use of resources even in very remote locations, by targeting microclimates and water/nutrient use, is key. Hear how Purdue University is using HPE technology to help develop and deliver a digital agriculture program that will revolutionize farming and food production for a growing global population.

Future cities put IoT to work for citizens and governments (Session T4377)

With increased connectivity options and sensors on every street light, bus, trash bin and utility line, municipalities can use their assets more strategically to reduce costs and enhance economic development. Future city technologies are enabling delivery of better services, greater security and improved civic engagement. Come to this session to learn how HPE is helping deliver these innovative services today in cities around the globe.

Connected planes, trains and automobiles (Session IF4673)

Connected vehicles are rapidly disrupting transportation as we once knew it. Technical advances are rapidly evolving route optimization, entertainment services, performance optimization, service management and vehicle-to-vehicle communication. This session highlights how vehicle manufacturers, operators, repair/maintenance organizations and service providers are developing next-generation offerings to create more profitable revenue streams.

Read the entire article here, Learn how HPE is building a sustainable future wit…

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.