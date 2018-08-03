Learn How Forthright Constantly Hits 99.9% Uptime SLAs

As an enterprise managed service provider (MSP), Forthright offers SLAs that are unique to each customer. All of which are focused on maintaining uptime and performance at 99.9% while delivering a positive end user experience. They were facing a challenge as their current XenApp Monitoring Vendor, N-Able, couldn’t provide a way to proactively predict Citrix logon experience and troubleshoot logon failures or slowness. With an infrastructure consisting of VMware, Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop 7.6 they knew they needed a purpose-built tool that would enable them to hit the 99.9% uptime mark on all customer SLAs.

“Goliath enables us to proactively prevent about 70 Citrix support tickets per day. Their Citrix XenApp Monitoring & Troubleshooting provides us with a centralized view of Citrix, our virtual infrastructure and correlates this with real time end user experience metrics. Coupled with the fact that they have proactive logon simulation functionality, is why we selected Goliath as a critical component in our managed services offerings.” – Ricardo Ceballos, Director of Enterprise Managed Services, Forthright



THE BUSINESS CHALLENGE

Over the past few years, Forthright has experienced significant demand for their managed services. Many of these clients depend on Citrix to access their mission-critical applications, so tools purpose-built for Citrix XenApp monitoring and troubleshooting were required. These customers wanted commitments or SLAs from Forthright relative to uptime and good end user experience. So the technical team decided they needed specific functionality that would allow them to determine if there is a problem with Citrix Logon Initiation and Logon Duration–before end users were impacted.

In looking for a solution, Forthright’s technical team evaluated a myriad of XenApp monitoring products. To ensure success, there were two crucial elements the XenApp monitoring solution needed to address:

Read the entire article here, Learn How Forthright Constantly Hits 99.9% Uptime SLAs

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.