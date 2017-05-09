Learn, connect and interact at VeeamON 2017
VeeamON 2017 is right around the corner, 8 days to be exact. The event begins on May 16 in New Orleans, LA! Personally, I have been very busy preparing my three breakout sessions and all of the demos, as well as all of the social media activities I’m involved in. If you’re a returning VeeamON veteran, welcome back, but if you’re a newbie to VeeamON, don’t be shy – my ask of you is quite simple — come prepared to achieve three key tasks:
- Learn
- Connect
- Interact
Let’s touch on how these tasks can be achieved in a fun way!
Learn
The must-attend VeeamON 2017 keynote session will highlight what to expect from the NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10, and how it will dramatically expand the protected data footprint, enabling you to protect all of your enterprise workloads with a single product!
Read the entire article here, Learn, connect and interact at VeeamON 2017
via the fine folks at Veeam Software
