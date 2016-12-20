Leading Italian vendor Praim gears up for UK channel drive with Cloud Distribution Storage

United Kingdom, December, 2016 – Praim, a global manufacturer of thin & zero clients and management software solutions, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with the next generation value-added distributor Cloud Distribution Storage Ltd. The agreement involves distribution of Praim innovative solutions in the United Kingdom.

Praim has once again proved its investment in innovative solutions by establishing several new technological partnerships to boost its overall market share and specific footprint in verticals like the healthcare, finance, telecom and the housing market.

One of the focuses for the new year is to increase collaboration with distribution to identify and enable more Strategic Partners and improve technology and brand awareness.

Cloud Distribution Storage has experienced great growth in the last 2 years signing agreements with innovative virtualisation vendors such as HyperGrid, Pivot 3 & Unidesk.

Praim will compliment this portfolio and support Cloud Distribution Storage in bringing an end-to-end virtual desktop solution to the market.

“Together with Cloud Distribution we look to bring on board new strategic partners for medium-large scale end user computing projects. The two companies approach business in the same professional and customer-oriented way and I am confident that our partnership will contribute to our mutual success” said Tony Main, UK Technical Sales Manager.

“Praim offers rock solid, high performance technology, which our partners can deploy with confidence to extend the value of their end user computing solutions. Coupled with their excellent support team, that really does go the extra mile to deliver customer satisfaction, partnering with Praim makes real sense” commented Bruce Hockin, Director of Solutions, Cloud Distribution. “On top of the excellent margins offered, we will be helping drive partner growth with through our Altitude marketing services and access to demonstration equipment.”

In addition, at the beginning of the next year, Praim will release an enhanced Partner Programme to boost close collaboration with resellers and attract new partners. The programme will focus on empowering Praim partners, providing them with exclusive marketing activities and technical training. Stefano Bonmassar, Head of International Sales, Praim commented “Praim’s culture is based on cooperation and collaboration and we specifically look for this in any partner we engage with. Ultimately, this is what makes us successful and differentiates us and our partners from the rest.”

About Praim

Founded in 1987, Praim is a global vendor of thin clients and centralized management systems. Thanks to the partnerships with Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, VMware and with the most important systems integrators, Praim is one of the main players on the IT market. Corporate headquarter is located in Trento, Italy. For further information please visit https://www.praim.com and follow us on Twitter @PraimSrl

About Cloud Distribution Storage

Cloud Distribution Storage Ltd is a value added distributor of next generation Storage, Hyperconvergence and Virtualisation solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. The company was founded in 2014 by senior distribution executives with a wealth of experience in the storage and networking space. Its portfolio includes Acronis, DataCore, HyperGrid, Pivot3, Memblaze and Unidesk. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting, enabling and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners – helping them differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. For further information please visit www.cloud-distribution.com or follow us on Twitter @cloudtweeters