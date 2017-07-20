Home Storage Laz breaks down the truth about containers – Video

Laz breaks down the truth about containers – Video

0
  prev next  
0

Laz Vekiarides is explaining why containers won’t take off until we answer the storage question

This video is from the fine folks at ClearSky Data

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Storage
Videos
ClearSky Data
ClearSky Data ClearSky Data’s global storage network simplifies the entire enterprise data lifecycle as a managed service. IT is now liberated from the treadmill of managing primary, backup and disaster recovery storage infrastructure, and empowered to use data with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. Led by experienced entrepreneurs with track records in cloud computing, storage and data management, ClearSky is based in Boston and backed by top-tier venture firms General Catalyst, Highland Capital Partners and Polaris Partners, as well as Akamai Technologies, the global leader in content delivery network (CDN) services.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

          Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

          This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1500404471_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

          1500531628_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Stay Fit at re:Invent with our Fitness Activities!

          1500455439_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started for Teams with Remote Desktop Manager – Step 5: Create Entries

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video