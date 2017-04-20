A credit card that stops fraudsters in their tracks. A 3D simulation of potentially life-saving molecules. A car that can drive itself down San Francisco’s Lombard Street, the famed “crookedest” street in the world.

The underlying technology enabling these headlines and countless other like them: deep learning.

Deep learning and AI will be front and center at our eighth annual GPU Technology Conference, May 8-11 at the San Jose Convention Center.

Pioneers and rising stars in the field will share what they’ve learned, help demystify deep learning and teach you what you need to know to get started, or hone your skills with the latest advances.

Hundreds of Deep Learning Sessions

Read the entire article here, Launch Your Deep Learning Moonshot at GTC

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.