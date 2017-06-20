Latest Gartner Storage Report Maps Out Enterprise Strategies for Agility, Automation
In its “2017 Strategic Roadmap for Storage,” analyst firm Gartner Inc. highlights some of the most popular storage initiatives among enterprises today. On the way to increased agility and automation, organizations are also searching for lower price points. Those pursuits aren’t in conflict, according to the report’s authors.
The analysts who authored the report note that emerging storage technologies support lower acquisition costs per terabyte, while also delivering greater manageability. These trends align with the feedback of the 2,600 CIOs from 93 countries Gartner interviewed as part of its research.
As the authors write, “New storage initiatives focus on the need for agility, automation and cost reduction.” But, “Cloud storage continues to be a polarizing practice, with business more optimistic and IT more cautious.” And finally, “Rather than waiting for a top-down grand vision to be realized, Gartner recommends opportunistically adopting new technologies that deliver improvements in performance, agility, ease of use and cost.”
Read the entire article here, Latest Gartner Storage Report Maps Out Enterprise Strategies for Agility, Automation
via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.
