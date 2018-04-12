Landmark Information Group relies on Veeam to Guarantee Uptime of Its Most Valuable Asset: Data

LONDON, England – April 12, 2018: Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that Landmark Information Group, the UK’s leading provider of environmental reports, has deployed Veeam Backup & Replication to support data centre migration and, going forward, to protect all mission-critical applications and data more efficiently and effectively.

Landmark serves architects, lenders, environmental consultants, estate agents and homebuyers. Most recently, it co-launched Great Britain’s first national flood map to create predictive flood scenarios.

Data and technology are the lifeblood of Landmark’s business. These are central to its team of experts responsible for delivering the intelligence and solutions that enable its customers and clients to make informed environmental planning decisions. This information is critical – especially to Landmark’s ability to serve its customers. Businesses use Landmark’s digital mapping data and environmental-risk reports for major planning, residential and commercial decisions. If data is unavailable, Landmark cannot comply with the bespoke service level agreements (SLAs) it holds with its customers. Confidence would be lost and revenue would be impacted as each SLA is defined by data uptime.

Landmark initially deployed Veeam to assist with a major data centre migration project – a process that would have been nearly impossible to conduct without significant disruption to the business had it not been for Veeam, according to Graham Smith, Infrastructure Team Lead at Landmark.

“We migrated 1,500 virtual machines between data centres with zero impact on our customers,” Smith said. “If we had used legacy backup for the migration, we would have had service outages, causing us to miss SLAs. By using Veeam, we avoided service disruption. The migration went so smoothly that our managing director hardly noticed it took place.”

Read the entire article here, Landmark Information Group relies on Veeam to Guarantee Uptime of Its Most Valuable Asset: Data

