Lakeside Software: The SysTrack Method

Collection from the Endpoint

With so many aspects of enterprise computing being managed or hosted externally, Lakeside’s point of view that end-user experience is the most important metric in IT rings loud and clear. Why? Because now more than ever, not only is the endpoint one of the last resources that can be managed by enterprise IT but it is and has been the best POV into the state of enterprise IT from where essential data can be captured to plan rollouts, monitor the digital experience, track resource performance, find the root cause of issues, and much more.

This vision is at the core of our product, SysTrack, a workspace analytics solution that brings endpoint-level visibility to IT and helps them monitor, analyze and optimize their environment for end-user experience and productivity. Here is a short introduction into our award-winning solution…

Read the entire article here, The SysTrack Method | Lakeside Software

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Monitoring
News
User Management
Lakeside Software
