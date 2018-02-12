Home Applications Lakeside Software Research – Performance Impact of Meltdown and Spectre Patches on Terminal Server – and by Association, Citrix XenApp

Lakeside Software Research – Performance Impact of Meltdown and Spectre Patches on Terminal Server – and by Association, Citrix XenApp

0
Lakeside Software Research – Performance Impact of Meltdown and Spectre Patches on Terminal Server – and by Association, Citrix XenApp
0

The topic of Terminal Server/Citrix XenApp workloads has been at the forefront of our attention since Meltdown and Spectre patches were released. The potential for slowdowns after applying Meltdown and Spectre patches prompted us to investigate the matter for ourselves, and we released some initial findings for VDI that showed a noticeable CPU impact (with the caveat of impact being workload-dependent). Now that we’ve had a chance to finalize some similar analysis for XenApp, we’re ready to share what we’ve discovered.

Why Test XenApp in Addition to VDI (and in lieu of pure Terminal Services)?

Simply stated: While a tiny percentage of our customers use pure Terminal Services for RDS and app virtualization, the majority use XenApp, and that’s what we’ve got set up in our labs. We don’t mean to “pick on” XenApp per se. Our assumption is that whatever impacts we observed on XenApp performance are likely underpinned by Terminal Server characteristics. Further, we’re interested in illustrating our thought process on how VDI workloads are distinct from XenApp or Terminal Service workloads since they have unique characteristics and we anticipate will show different impacts.

Also, because this is a blog post and not a white paper, some of the technical descriptors herein are over-simplifications, so we will follow up with a technical white paper and best practices for measuring performance impacts of OS patching.

Read the entire article here, [Research] Performance Impact of Meltdown and Spectre Patches on Terminal Server — and by Association, Citrix XenApp

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
Monitoring
News
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users' computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    Secure Boot, MDM essentials, encrypted keyboard traffic, and contextual awareness are on the roadmap Thin client vendor IGEL is enhancing the security capabilities of its products, both under its own steam and in collaboration with technology partners. Ovum sees these developments as important for the next wave of thin client computing, which will be software-based – particularly if the […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1516246633_maxresdefault.jpg

          January 2018 Patch Tuesday updates from ManageEngine

          ManageEngine Patch Tuesday Updates – This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this month. Details on critical updates, about patches from Microsoft, Mac, Linux and third-party vendors will be discussed during the presentation. You will also learn more business cases and real-time situations, and how ManageEngine helps you […]

          read more
          1515722853_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Mythbusters – Future-Proofing your Investment with vSAN

          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video