Lakeside Software Research – Performance Impact of Meltdown and Spectre Patches on Terminal Server – and by Association, Citrix XenApp

The topic of Terminal Server/Citrix XenApp workloads has been at the forefront of our attention since Meltdown and Spectre patches were released. The potential for slowdowns after applying Meltdown and Spectre patches prompted us to investigate the matter for ourselves, and we released some initial findings for VDI that showed a noticeable CPU impact (with the caveat of impact being workload-dependent). Now that we’ve had a chance to finalize some similar analysis for XenApp, we’re ready to share what we’ve discovered.

Why Test XenApp in Addition to VDI (and in lieu of pure Terminal Services)?

Simply stated: While a tiny percentage of our customers use pure Terminal Services for RDS and app virtualization, the majority use XenApp, and that’s what we’ve got set up in our labs. We don’t mean to “pick on” XenApp per se. Our assumption is that whatever impacts we observed on XenApp performance are likely underpinned by Terminal Server characteristics. Further, we’re interested in illustrating our thought process on how VDI workloads are distinct from XenApp or Terminal Service workloads since they have unique characteristics and we anticipate will show different impacts.

Also, because this is a blog post and not a white paper, some of the technical descriptors herein are over-simplifications, so we will follow up with a technical white paper and best practices for measuring performance impacts of OS patching.

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.