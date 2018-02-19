Lakeside Software: Reach Peak Productivity with Proactive Monitoring

5 Best Practices for Proactive Monitoring

Becoming proactive within the enterprise can be a challenging mountain to climb. As a past level 1 help desk employee, I can safely say that I wish proactive monitoring was something we took more seriously.Independent of the obvious benefits of a proactive approach to digital experience monitoring, if done properly, it can bring about numerous benefits to the support desk too: lower help desk ticket volume (my personal level 1 help desk dream), less time spent per ticket by stopping issues from escalating for a given user or even amongst a group of them, and an overall happier end-user to work with given improved Quality of Service (QoS). According to HDI research, it can take from 4-8 hours to resolve a help desk support ticket (my allotted time was only 15 minutes, but it was mostly changing passwords to iPads bought 5 minutes ago). Imagine what can be done with all that time solved! With the active use of proactive monitoring within your environment, HDI research has reported that up to 12 hours can be saved! So, what are some best practices that can help you kickstart proactive monitoring?

Climbing Your Way to Higher Productivity

