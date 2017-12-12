Lakeside Software: Enterprise User Experience and the Future of Work

How is digitalization allowing us to change the way we work? Someone who grapples with that question for a living is Ryan Purvis, a digital workplace strategist at a global bank, who sat down with us to discuss the current state of enterprise user experience on the latest episode of the Lifeguard IT podcast.

Throughout our discussion, Ryan presented a pragmatic, yet optimistic, vision of the future of work. Part of this vision includes greater prevalence of bots and AI, an area where Ryan offered advice that could apply to any young person starting out in his or her career: “I had a discussion with my niece recently—she just got an accounting degree—and she asked what she should do next and I said, ‘Learn Python.’ Because if you don’t know how to process data or understand data, you’re going to suffer because some bot will be able to do that… And I also think with AI and some of those sort of things, you’re going to need to be able to talk to a computer to train that computer to do some of the stuff that you don’t want to do.”

