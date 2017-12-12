Lakeside: How Can End User Computing Benefit from the Quantified Self Movement?

Smart watches, Fitbits, and sleep trackers—oh my! These are just some of the many ways people are joining the quantified self movement, where ordinary aspects of everyday life are analyzed and quantified to be improved. But as IT professionals specializing in end user computing, how are we supporting users in this quantified age? What can we learn from the quantified user?

What is a quantified user?

A quantified user is someone whose digital experience is analyzed and quantified. More and more IT teams are using the concept of the quantified user to facilitate productivity within the workspace as a byproduct of improving endpoint performance and user experience. A bit of a stretch? Not really. At Lakeside Software, we have seen how, through the process of analyzing the end-user experience, IT teams have been able to reach a higher level of understanding of their own ecosystem and user groups resulting in a better ability to support users. Organizations, such as the Queensland Government Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation, have taken advantage of end user computing to truly assess their workspace leading to the ability to measure the success of any changes that may have been implemented.

