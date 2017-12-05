Home Applications Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management

Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management

0
Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management
0

Ease of endpoint management vs. end-user satisfaction is a classic IT tradeoff. Modern users demand flexible workspaces but meeting those expectations can be a real challenge given the complexity of managing an environment rich with a variety of devices and software. How can you pivot your management strategy to create a win-win situation for users and IT?

With that question in mind, IGEL and Lakeside have partnered to bring you solutions that can help simplify IT and improve end-user experience in virtualized environments.

Enable “anytime, anywhere” availability with virtualization

Organizations are embracing virtualization to securely deliver on-demand desktop and application resources to globally-dispersed workforces. Not only does this bring end-user satisfaction but it can also affect the bottom line.

Read the white paper: “Planning for Desktop Virtualization”

Research shows that users highly value increased ease of access to applications, reporting numerous productivity gains like a 17% reduction in time spent doing manual work.

It makes sense to see a reduction in manual tasks given the digitalization of processes. However, one roadblock to any form of desktop transformation, especially virtualization, is how to quantify the benefit of its impact.

Most IT teams struggle to answer questions like, “Is end-user experience at least as good if not better with the new technology?” or “How has this project impacted my users’ productivity?” These are critical questions since, after all, it would be counterproductive if a move intended in part to simplify management of the endpoint resulted in an increase in help desk tickets, end-user dissatisfaction, productivity loss, etc.

Improve virtualized endpoint management with IGEL OS

New solutions from Lakeside and IGEL are making it possible to eliminate frustrations for both IT and users by enabling seamless management of any machine running IGEL OS. Known for its suite of thin client devices and OEM-agnostic OS, IGEL creates technologies that support the shift to virtualized environments.

Read the entire article here, Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software/a>.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
Monitoring
News
User Management
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users’ computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511789674_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Microsoft AppLocker for device based Licensing) Video

          In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint. […]

          read more
          1511789687_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Wi-Fi roaming based default printer) Video

          1511789607_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Location aware resources) Video

          1512474791_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Keynote Video: Werner Vogels – featuring Alexa for Business, AWS Cloud9, AWS Lambda, and Serverless App Repository

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video