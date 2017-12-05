Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management

Ease of endpoint management vs. end-user satisfaction is a classic IT tradeoff. Modern users demand flexible workspaces but meeting those expectations can be a real challenge given the complexity of managing an environment rich with a variety of devices and software. How can you pivot your management strategy to create a win-win situation for users and IT?

With that question in mind, IGEL and Lakeside have partnered to bring you solutions that can help simplify IT and improve end-user experience in virtualized environments.

Enable “anytime, anywhere” availability with virtualization

Organizations are embracing virtualization to securely deliver on-demand desktop and application resources to globally-dispersed workforces. Not only does this bring end-user satisfaction but it can also affect the bottom line.

Read the white paper: “Planning for Desktop Virtualization”

Research shows that users highly value increased ease of access to applications, reporting numerous productivity gains like a 17% reduction in time spent doing manual work.

It makes sense to see a reduction in manual tasks given the digitalization of processes. However, one roadblock to any form of desktop transformation, especially virtualization, is how to quantify the benefit of its impact.

Most IT teams struggle to answer questions like, “Is end-user experience at least as good if not better with the new technology?” or “How has this project impacted my users’ productivity?” These are critical questions since, after all, it would be counterproductive if a move intended in part to simplify management of the endpoint resulted in an increase in help desk tickets, end-user dissatisfaction, productivity loss, etc.

Improve virtualized endpoint management with IGEL OS

New solutions from Lakeside and IGEL are making it possible to eliminate frustrations for both IT and users by enabling seamless management of any machine running IGEL OS. Known for its suite of thin client devices and OEM-agnostic OS, IGEL creates technologies that support the shift to virtualized environments.

Read the entire article here, Lakeside and IGEL Partner to Help Simplify Virtualized Endpoint Management

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software/a>.