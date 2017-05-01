Lab Review: Liquidware Labs FlexApp v6.5.9 vs Unidesk/Citrix App Layering packaging Notepad

Head to Head capture process duration comparison between Unidesk v4.0/Citrix App Layering and FlexApp Layering v6.5.9 from Liquidware Labs. Straight-forward side-by-side comparison of app packaging. Notepad++ was chosen because it is a simple app. More complex applications with services and drivers can be packaged with both solutions as well.

For more information please visit: http://www.liquidwarelabs.com/

This video is via Liquidware Labs