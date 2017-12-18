Turbonomic today announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), further advancing its commitment to bring self-managing systems to the cloud-native community and accelerate the adoption of Kubernetes®. CNCF is committed to sustaining and integrating open source technologies like Kubernetes and Prometheus™.

“CNCF is thrilled to have the support of organizations across the globe, like Turbonomic, contributing to diverse industries – each collectively focused on fueling more rapid adoption of cloud-native computing through open source technologies,” said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

By 2020, it’s predicted1 that 50 percent of the Global 2000 will see the majority of their business depend on their ability to create digitally-enhanced products, services, and experiences. Cloud-native technologies, like Kubernetes, are transforming how well and how fast organizations can deliver the applications that are at the heart of this digitization. However, these technologies are increasing complexity with more dimensions, changes and elements in the environment for IT to manage: a level of complexity that is beyond human scale to manage.

Turbonomic is helping organizations accelerate their cloud-native application innovation instead of spending their resources on day-to-day container orchestration and workload management. Recently Red Hat certified for OpenShift, the platform helps enterprise organizations realize the full promise of cloud-native computing, at scale, by delivering self-managing systems that drive continuous health in these increasingly complex environments.

Read the entire article here, Kubernetes Adoption Accelerates as Turbonomic Joins CNCF

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!