KLM Provides Faster Customer Service with AI Tool

Delays can be excruciating when you’re trying to change a flight by chat, figure out a return policy online or get a retailer to answer your questions via Twitter. But that could soon change.

A leading indicator: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has become the first major consumer brand to deploy an AI-infused deep learning application. It will help customer service agents contend with the overwhelming volume of messages coming at them via social media and other channels.

DigitalGenius is the company behind the technology. The London-based firm built some of the very first customer service chatbots for companies like BMW, Panasonic and Unilever. And it’s been developing an AI-powered customer service solution, using NVIDIA technology, for the past two years.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.