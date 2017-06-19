Kim, Behr & Spafford’s The Phoenix Project: A Novel About IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win – Summary Book

This is a summary of Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, and George Spafford’s The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win.

Bill is an IT manager at Parts Unlimited. It’s Tuesday morning and on his drive into the office, Bill gets a call from the CEO. The company’s new IT initiative, code named Phoenix Project, is critical to the future of Parts Unlimited, but the project is massively over budget and very late. The CEO wants Bill to report directly to him and fix the mess in 90 days or else Bill’s entire department will be outsourced.

With the help of a prospective board member and his mysterious philosophy of The Three Ways, Bill starts to see that IT work has more in common with manufacturing plant work than he ever imagined. With the clock ticking, Bill must organize work flow, streamline interdepartmental communications, and effectively serve the other business functions at Parts Unlimited.

In a fast-paced and entertaining style, three luminaries of the DevOps movement deliver a story that anyone who works in IT will recognize. Listeners will not only learn how to improve their own IT organizations, they’ll never view IT the same way again.

Available in a variety of formats, this summary is aimed for those who want to capture the gist of the book, but don’t have the current time to devour the actual book. You get the main summary, along with all of the benefits and lessons the actual book has to offer. This summary is not intended to be used without reference to the original book.

Learn More and Buy Now