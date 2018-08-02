Key IIS metrics to monitor

Microsoft’s Internet Information Services (IIS) is a web server that has traditionally come bundled with Windows (e.g., versions 5.0, 6.0, and beyond). IIS has numerous extensibility features. Swappable interfaces like ISAPI and FastCGI make it possible to use IIS with a variety of backend technologies, from micro-frameworks like Flask to runtimes like Node.js, along with technologies you’d expect to find within a Windows-based production environment (e.g., ASP.NET). And through an ecosystem of IIS extensions, called modules, you can equip your server to perform tasks like rewriting URLs and programmatically load balancing requests. IIS lets you optimize performance with built-in content caching and compression features, and improve the reliability of your applications by isolating them in separate application pools.

In this post, we’ll survey IIS metrics that can help you ensure the availability and performance of your web server. While we’re focusing on IIS 10, which is bundled with Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, you can consult the documentation if you’re using an earlier version and want to see if something we discuss is available to you. And while IIS can implement a number of TCP-based protocols, including FTP, we’ll be concentrating on IIS’s default configuration as a server for HTTP or HTTPS.

The structure of an IIS server

You’ll want to organize your monitoring strategy around the fact that IIS’s components are spread out across a number of Windows processes and drivers. We’ll take a look at these components, then introduce the IIS metrics you’ll want to use to monitor them.

