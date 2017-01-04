Kev Johnson (vExpert) – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017 – Video
In this video Kev talks about his summary for 2016 and his thoughts for the year ahead. Kev discusses AWS, Azure, Cloud Native Apps, Just Bieber, Neck Beards and much more.
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.
