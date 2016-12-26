Kemp Load Balancers now available for comparison in ADC Category!

We are please to announce the availability of KEMP load balancers in the ADC comparison category, which now allows you to compare some of the leading players in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) category.

For those less familiar with KEMP – they’ve been in the ADC market for over 15 years, focussing on advanced Layer 2 – 7 ADC capaility and application-centric load balancing. Kemp are seen by many in the industry as “one to watch”, with a consistent stream of innovations and vision in this space, including high performance ADC appliance virtualization and application-centric SDN and NFV integration.

KEMP was one of the first vendors to have their product available in Microsoft Azure, and is moving forward with a full focus on having their product also available in AzureStack. KEMP also offers a variety of pre-canned templates to easily deploy fully load balanced services like Skype for Business, SharePoint, Exchange to name a few.

