Kemp Load Balancers now available for comparison in ADC Category!
We are please to announce the availability of KEMP load balancers in the ADC comparison category, which now allows you to compare some of the leading players in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) category.
For those less familiar with KEMP – they’ve been in the ADC market for over 15 years, focussing on advanced Layer 2 – 7 ADC capaility and application-centric load balancing. Kemp are seen by many in the industry as “one to watch”, with a consistent stream of innovations and vision in this space, including high performance ADC appliance virtualization and application-centric SDN and NFV integration.
KEMP was one of the first vendors to have their product available in Microsoft Azure, and is moving forward with a full focus on having their product also available in AzureStack. KEMP also offers a variety of pre-canned templates to easily deploy fully load balanced services like Skype for Business, SharePoint, Exchange to name a few.
Enjoy the updated comparison!
Read the entire article here, Kemp Load Balancers now available for comparison in ADC Category!
via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet