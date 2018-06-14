Keep Pace with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Evolution to Deliver Great User Experience – Webinar

Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x have introduced radical enhancements in the delivery architecture of virtual applications and desktop infrastructures, key enhancements include new components, delivery mechanisms, protocols, configurations, and policies. Additionally, Citrix has also introduced new services, features and enhancements in the Citrix Cloud to deliver Secure Digital Workspace. In light of the magnitude of these enhancements, the best practices used for monitoring earlier versions of XenApp and XenDesktop are not sufficient any longer.

Join this Citrix Ready webinar with Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations, where we will discuss and layout the performance monitoring best practices you need to have in place to deliver a great digital workspace experience for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x and Citrix Cloud Services.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Access Citrix Cloud services and the new services and enhancements introduced in Citrix Cloud

Get integrated view into Citrix Cloud services and achieve single-pane-of-glass visibility

Track performance of sessions delivered over Citrix HDX adaptive transport (EDT)

Identify network connection and quality issues for Citrix user sessions

Obtain deep insights to detect the root cause of logon slowness

Track logon processing by Citrix Workspace Environment Management

