Listen to “Kaspersky Lab / Citrix Ready Discuss Desktop Virtualization (VDI) Security, Ransomware, WannaCry – Podcast Episode 283” on Spreaker.

In episode 283, Douglas Brown interviews Vitaly Mzokov from Kaspersky Lab plus Sagnik Datta from Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Kaspersky Lab security solution, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop (VDI) security and the current state of the security world including ransomware and WannaCry.

About Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky Lab’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies and they help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.

For more information visit http://www.kaspersky.com.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus for Windows Servers Enterprise Edition

Kaspersky Anti-Virus for Windows Servers Enterprise Edition protects data stored on file servers running on Windows from damage caused by malicious software.

Kaspersky Security for Virtualization Light Agent

Kaspersky Security for Virtualization | Light Agent delivers the latest security technologies – in a form that’s optimised to help you achieve high consolidation ratios and boost return on investment from your Microsoft Hyper-V or Citrix Xen virtual servers and / or desktops.

Additional Resources

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Sagnik Datta

Sagnik Datta is the Technical Marketing Specialist for Citrix Ready working with over 1000 Citrix Technology Partners supporting their technical integration with Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp and go-to-market activities in Financial Services, Healthcare and Education vertical hosting such as webinars, technical blogs, podcasts and white paper.

Reach out to him at www.linkedin.com/in/sagnikdatta

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet / phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!