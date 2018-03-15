Just announced! HPE SimpliVity XL configuration & support for mixed heterogeneous clusters

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced upgrades to the HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged solution. The new features and functionality for HPE SimpliVity 380 include an XL configuration for the 4000 series portfolio and support for mixed heterogeneous clusters.

HPE SimpliVity XL

For customers who need a powerful, affordable, hyperconverged infrastructure, the HPE SimpliVity 380 powered by Intel® Gen10 all-flash portfolio delivers. With sizes ranging from XS – L, to the newly announced XL configuration, customers can choose from single or dual processor appliances. The 4000 series all-flash offering is ideal for read-intensive or typical read/write mixed workloads, and the 6000 series all-flash offering is ideal for read and IO intensive high performance mixed workloads. Each of these configurations are competitively priced against comparable hybrid and all-flash HCI solutions.

