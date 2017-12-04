Home Applications Just announced: HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution

Just announced: HPE OneSphere, the industry's first multi-cloud management solution

Just announced: HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution
This week at HPE Discover Madrid, HPE introduced the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution, HPE OneSphere, which provides a unified experience across public clouds, on-premises private clouds, and software-defined infrastructure.  Through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal, HPE OneSphere provides customers access to a pool of IT resources that spans the public cloud services they subscribe to, as well as their on-premises environments.

With the ever-increasing complexity of managing multi-cloud environments today, HPE OneSphere’s multi-cloud strategy is designed to dramatically simplify operations. The solution works across virtual machines, containerized workloads, and bare metal applications, so users can compose hybrid clouds capable of supporting both traditional and cloud-native applications.  Delivered as a service, HPE OneSphere provides a single point to access all applications and data from anywhere. Through it, users can build private clouds and connect public cloud resources, resulting in a virtual resource pool.

Additionally, HPE OneSphere streamlines DevOps and provides deep insights across an enterprise’s public and on-premises environments to accelerate development cycle times, improve productivity, and generate cost savings – increasing the speed of digital transformation.

As an ideal solution for businesses that want to capitalize on digital disruption and enable a broad range of new customer experiences, HPE OneSphere is designed for IT operations, developers, and business executives and will be available starting in January 2018. Key benefits of the new multi-cloud management solution include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.

