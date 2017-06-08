June Poll: What Do All New IT Grads Need to Know?
Ah, June has arrived. If you’re in our part of the world, that means fresh-cut lawns, summer love (or perhaps summertime sadness), cranking up the air conditioner — and forgetting how much we complained about the cold during winter.
But there’s something else special about June: it’s when fresh and eager IT graduates (congratulations!) are leaving school and forging their career path.
Now, we all realize that school is important. But we also know that the best teachers in life are Experience and Time. After all, being successful in IT is all about learning and doing, followed by more learning and doing…and then you just repeat until you retire or win the lottery.
Put Your Yoda Mask On
Read the entire article here, June Poll: What Do All New IT Grads Need to Know?
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper