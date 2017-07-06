June Poll Results: What Do All New IT Grads Need to Know?
Summer. Is. Here! Finally, we can start complaining about the heat and forget that only a few months ago we were shivering and shoveling.
Also, June is that time of year when many new IT grads leave behind the sheltered halls of academic life and enter the jungle of the workforce. That’s why last month, we asked you seasoned IT pros to put your Yoda mask on (or should we say “Mask of Yoda do you put on we ask, hmmmmmmm?”) and share some sage advice with the newbie Padawans out there.
The Jedi Masters Speak
Here’s a snapshot of what your Jedi Masters had to say:
Read the entire article here, June Poll Results: What Do All New IT Grads Need to Know?
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report