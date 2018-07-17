June Poll Results: How Do You Get Ready for Your Vacation?

Hi everyone. By the time you read this, I’ll be on holiday! And this year, I’ll be even more prepared than ever thanks to your great responses to our June poll question, where we asked for your advice on how you get ready to go on vacation.

Your Tips & Tricks

There were many great responses. Here are some of the common themes:

Hand over everything in an orderly manner to your colleagues (and hope they won’t repay your kindness by turning off the firewall and unleashing chaos!).

Set email/phone out-of-office autoreplies.

Brag about going on vacation (nice, Tommy Boucher!)

Clear personal task list.

Remove yourself from ring groups for 24h emergency calls (wise move, bjornjul!)

Pack at least 1 package of bacon jerky — because you never know when you’re going to need emergency bacon (right, Ben Liebowitz?).

I also loved Brent Quick’s response: “What is this strange word, ‘Vacation’ and what does it mean. My son seems to have one starting now, but that is the only reference I can seem to find at my home…”

