Jump Host now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager 12

In the past, you had to buy a separate license to get RDM Jump. Well, here’s a Christmas gift that is about 1000x better than a pair of socks or an ugly sweater: RDM Jump is now fully integrated in the new version of Remote Desktop Manager!

RDM Jump connects to a remote host — often called a Jump Box or a Service Host — which in turn is used to connect to other hosts. It’s similar to Microsoft’s RD Gateway. This is a great tool if you’re a mobile/remote worker and can’t always access a private network. Now, you simply connect via a Jump host, and everything is secure and locked down — which means you can work from home, your favorite coffee shop…anywhere you wish!