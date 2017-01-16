Jump Host now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager 12
In the past, you had to buy a separate license to get RDM Jump. Well, here’s a Christmas gift that is about 1000x better than a pair of socks or an ugly sweater: RDM Jump is now fully integrated in the new version of Remote Desktop Manager!
RDM Jump connects to a remote host — often called a Jump Box or a Service Host — which in turn is used to connect to other hosts. It’s similar to Microsoft’s RD Gateway. This is a great tool if you’re a mobile/remote worker and can’t always access a private network. Now, you simply connect via a Jump host, and everything is secure and locked down — which means you can work from home, your favorite coffee shop…anywhere you wish!
Read the entire article here, Jump Host now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager 12
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper