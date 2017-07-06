There are conferences…and then there are IT CONFERENCES. What’s the difference? Well, for starters, if you harnessed the passion in the room at an IT conference and converted it into energy, you could start a new solar system. And if that isn’t enough: the swag at IT conferences is truly the best. Lets be honest, we are all looking forward to wear whatever we will find in our attendee bag!

Our Conference Experience

Although we haven’t attended many lately — only because we’ve been ultra-busy with new product launches and adding to our growing team — we’ve attended many conferences over the years. Perhaps you’ve even met our CEO David and other key members of our team at one of them? We feel that conferences are a great way to connect with our peers in the industry, while gaining a deeper understanding of the industry’s needs, issues and trends. (And there’s no harm in sampling various craft beers from around the world while we’re at it!)

Read the entire article here, July Poll: What Are Your Favorite IT Conferences?

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys