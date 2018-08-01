Last month, we asked you to share the Windows commands that every IT pro should know.

Since many of you are Windows power users, we were hoping for some good feedback. However, the quality of responses exceeded our expectations! Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this one of our best polls ever.

A New Twist This Month

As you know, usually this is where I highlight some of the great comments. But I’m not going to do that this month, and here’s why: I was so inspired by the responses that I’m in the process of compiling a Master List of Windows Keyboard Shortcuts and Commands (including PowerShell).

There will be well over 50 entries on this Holy Grail, and it might even surpass 100. Also, I’ve reached out to the Spiceheads in our Spiceworks community, and will be including their responses as well.

Read the entire article here, July Poll Results: Which Windows Commands Should Every IT Pro Know?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions

.