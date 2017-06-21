Home Data Center JULABO Replicates Critical Data Center Infrastructure between the USA and Europe using DataCore Software-Defined Storage

JULABO Replicates Critical Data Center Infrastructure between the USA and Europe using DataCore Software-Defined Storage

0
JULABO Replicates Critical Data Center Infrastructure between the USA and Europe using DataCore Software-Defined Storage
0

DataCore Reduced Storage-Related Costs by 50% While Improving Performance by 500%; Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery for VMware using Riverbed WAN Optimization

DataCore Software today announced that SANsymphony™ was chosen by JULABO GmbH as the software-defined storage platform best suited to support its flexible virtual infrastructure. JULABO, a Germany-based worldwide provider of high-quality temperature control solutions, chose SANsymphony to ensure business continuity and high performance of VMware vSphere virtual machines synchronized across German and U.S. data centers. The VMs support Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft SQL Server and Matrix42 software and workspace management applications. A JULABO data center in Allentown, Pennsylvania mirrors the German headquarters systems located in the Black Forest using DataCore replication software and Riverbed WAN technology.

“The complete infrastructure project was implemented and supports the network, servers and storage using DataCore SANsymphony cost-effectively. The entire project was carried out at the same cost as what would we would have paid for storage alone if we had chosen a major storage hardware provider,” said Jürgen Jonescheit, CIO JULABO GmbH.

JULABO GmbH is one of the foremost providers of high-quality, reliable and high-performance “Made in Germany” temperature control solutions for high-tech industries. With 10 branch offices on three continents and more than 400 employees, the central IT team provides support for Microsoft Dynamics ERP and other business-critical applications.

JULABO was faced with the need to move data between its remote sites and to headquarters, while also supporting rapid growth and new business requirements in its local markets. Growing workloads caused increased demands for high availability and greater flexibility, prompting it to implement a comprehensive virtual infrastructure across the entire organization. Today JULABO maintains mirrored computer centers in two different sites, protected with various fire compartments, as well as a third computer center located to support off-site storage of backups. All of the sites are connected via a high-performance fibre channel network.

Parallel I/O, Fusion-io and High-Speed Caching Drive 5x Performance Increase
DataCore partner and system integrator Leitwerk AG was commissioned to implement VMware vSphere and DataCore SANsymphony on the main site. Today all systems are virtualized, with workloads running across 170 virtual machines on redundantly designed VMware ESX servers on HP Proliant hardware, each with 768 GB RAM and 16 cores.

SANsymphony also runs on an HP Proliant and virtualizes 50TB of storage capacity (SAS, SATA, SSD/flash) while providing synchronized highly available data to applications. DataCore provides auto failover protection and high availability to ensure accessibility to the two HP D2700 disk shelves. In addition to DataCore’s high-speed caching, Fusion-io PCIe flash memory cards were integrated within the DataCore software-defined storage nodes, providing cost-effective performance by using DataCore auto-tiering to manage and optimize performance and resource utilization.

DataCore’s Parallel I/O technology leverages multi-cores to improve I/O performance and response times needed by demanding applications by processing I/O requests in parallel. JULABO estimates that, in comparison with hardware-bound architecture, DataCore has resulted in a five-fold increase in performance. Up to 40,000 IOPS with 64K blocks were achieved during tests under realistic real-world conditions.

“Hardware solutions were not able to achieve the DataCore performance results and value, even with twice the number of spindles,” Jonescheit added.

“We chose DataCore because of its excellent price/performance ratio and its outstanding technical design. Good examples are the automatic failover for high availability and auto-tiering for performance. We have put this functionality into practice successfully. However, the flexibility resulting from hardware independence does not only have technical and functional advantages. It also allows us to flexibly extend our infrastructure cost-effectively to maximize our economic efficiency, as we are now vendor-independent,” Jonescheit concluded.

Benefits at a glance:

  • DataCore reduces storage-related costs by 50%.
  • Performance has improved 5-fold.
  • Storage-related failures were reduced by 90%.
  • Time spent on routine administrative tasks was reduced by 90%.
  • Planned downtime (data migrations, upgrades, updates) was reduced by over 95%.
  • DataCore managed to convert 50% of unused storage space into available free storage capacity.

See the full case study at: https://www.datacore.com/testimonials/julabo-gmbh—eng

About JULABO
JULABO is a worldwide leading manufacturer of high-quality, innovative temperature control solutions for an extensive range of scientific, research, and industrial applications. USA: http://www.julabo.com/us Germany: http://www.julabo.com/de

About DataCore
DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

DataCore, the DataCore logo and SANsymphony are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other products, services and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Company contacts:
JULABO GmbH, Gerhard-Juchheim-Strasse 1, 77960 Seelbach, Tel: +49 (0) 7823 / 510, info.de@julabo.com, www.julabo.com
LEITWERK AG, Im Ettenbach 13a, D-77767 Appenweier
DataCore Software GmbH, Bahnhofstr. 18, 85774 Unterföhring, Tel: 089 4613570-0, infoGermany@datacore.com

Press contacts:
U.S.: SVM Public Relations, Jill Colna, +1 401-490-9700, datacore@svmpr.com
EMEA: KPR Global, Michael Baumann, +49-151-58728448, mbaumann@kprglobal.com
UK: KPR Global, Sharon Munday, +44 23 9311 4100, smunday@kprglobal.com

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Remote Performance Smackdown

          Session from @E2EVC 2017 Orlando. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! This video is from the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1498040343_maxresdefault.jpg

          UniPrint.net at Citrix Synergy 2017 Video

          1498040925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e7 / Michele Bustamante, CIO, Soliance

          1498040336_maxresdefault.jpg

          Walter Parallel IO – DataCore Video!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video