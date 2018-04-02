Joining Turbonomic for The Transformative Mission

Experiencing IT Pains Firsthand

My name is Rick Ochs, and I want to tell the story of how and why I joined Turbonomic.

I’ve spent the last 13 years of my career at Microsoft building, maintaining, and PM’ing IT infrastructure and Applications. Over four years ago, we started one of the largest cloud migrations an enterprise had done. The experience of moving IT infrastructure into the cloud was challenging, but at the same time rewarding. It took an entire organization of thousands of employees and many years to effectively move our IT portfolio. We learned an incredible amount from this large migration, and we also failed just as much. Embracing those failures and learning from them was the key to effectively managing our new cloud world.

It became more apparent day by day that our traditional IT behaviors were toxic in the cloud and that the cloud was going to need a new approach. Things like having 7+ environments per app, with most of them matching production specs. Making copies of databases, backups, drives, and leaving them all over the place. Over-provisioning servers to avoid performance and growth risks. Poor understanding of cost drivers. Extremely low overall hardware utilization. Inaccurate organizational asset management. The list goes on and this isn’t out of the ordinary for a majority of IT shops in the world – every organization is having these troubles!

