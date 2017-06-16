Jessica Kahn, Data and Systems Group (DSG) – Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Hear Jessica Kahn, Director of the Data and Systems Group (DSG), the Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services talk about their use of cloud, not just for processing, but for analytics and real-time data and their journey to a more data-driven culture.

