Jeffrey Armstrong California Polytechnic University – AWS Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Watch Jeffrey D. Armstrong, President, California Polytechnic State University on how CalPoly is future proofing their infrastructure so they don’t need to worry about keeping it current. They will highlight their approach to going all-in on AWS and the creation of an innovation hub, so students can take advantage of the latest technology.

