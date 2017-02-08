Java in the Cloud: Continuous Integration Setup Tutorial
Methodologies such as Agile, DevOps, and Continuous Integration and Deployment – along with the evolution of microservices – have collectively boosted software development process productivity to a point where it is a pleasure to be developing software more than ever before.
Utilizing automation and setting up the correct set of tools can make the development and delivery of software products surprisingly painless.
This article will take a look at this new universe from the perspective of a Java developer who crosses into DevOps and searches to optimize product development and delivery to its maximum.
Today, terms such as Spring Boot, Docker, Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Continuous Delivery are widely used but less widely understood. This article will take the easiest route possible to present all these technologies and explain these terms, and wrap it up in the form of a tutorial where we will develop a small piece of software and prepare it for production delivery using all the mentioned tools.
