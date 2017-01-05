January Poll: What’s at the Top of Your 2017 CRAZY List?
As you all work at getting back in the groove – hoping, as you do every year, you’ll never hear another mall Christmas song again – we thought we’d give you a boost with a fun poll to start the year.
Now, you might have made some sensible, down-to-earth New Year’s Resolutions like “I want to eat healthier” or “I want to spend less time at work” or “I want to spend more time on the Devolutions blog” (OK we kinda just threw that last one in… ).
That’s all well and good. But what we’d like to know in the January Poll is: What’s the CRAZIEST thing you hope to do or achieve this year?
We want you to dig deep into your bucket list for this one. Maybe you want to hike in the Grand Canyon, go for a ride in a hot air balloon, ride a camel in the desert, get married, get a tattoo, parachute out of an airplane, swim with dolphins. Or maybe even parachute out of an airplane WITH dolphins! (Umm…that might be a bit too crazy…please forget that last one).
Read the entire article here, January Poll: What’s at the Top of Your 2017 CRAZY List?
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
White Papers
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]
Share this:
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper