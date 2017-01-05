January Poll: What’s at the Top of Your 2017 CRAZY List?

As you all work at getting back in the groove – hoping, as you do every year, you’ll never hear another mall Christmas song again – we thought we’d give you a boost with a fun poll to start the year.

Now, you might have made some sensible, down-to-earth New Year’s Resolutions like “I want to eat healthier” or “I want to spend less time at work” or “I want to spend more time on the Devolutions blog” (OK we kinda just threw that last one in… ).

That’s all well and good. But what we’d like to know in the January Poll is: What’s the CRAZIEST thing you hope to do or achieve this year?

We want you to dig deep into your bucket list for this one. Maybe you want to hike in the Grand Canyon, go for a ride in a hot air balloon, ride a camel in the desert, get married, get a tattoo, parachute out of an airplane, swim with dolphins. Or maybe even parachute out of an airplane WITH dolphins! (Umm…that might be a bit too crazy…please forget that last one).

