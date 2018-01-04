January Poll: What Technology Will Transform the World in 2018?

As we all know, technology develops over many years and decades. It doesn’t just show up one day in our lives. Yet with this in mind, when we look back at the evolution of a specific technology solution like the web, cell phones, GPS, and so on, there’s always a moment when it takes a quantum leap forward and enters the mainstream — and then changes everything.

And that brings us to the first poll question of the year: In 2018, what technology do you think will transform the world?

Some Possibilities:

To give you some ideas, here are some emerging technologies that I believe could make that final breakthrough in the next 12 months, and become part of our day-to-day lives:

Like all tech enthusiasts, I’m really excited about 3D printing. Yes, I know this technology was actually invented decades ago. But the printers were very costly, and required specialized usage and maintenance (there was no going to the mall to get an ink refill). However, these days a low-end 3D printer can be purchased for about $500. Think of the possibilities. Can you imagine what life would be like if we could print food?

