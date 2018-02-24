Ivanti: What’s New with Ivanti, UEM, and EUC with Jon Wallace – Podcast Episode 301

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://widget.spreaker.com/player?episode_id=14079729&theme=light&playlist=false&playlist-continuous=false&autoplay=false&live-autoplay=false&chapters-image=true&hide-logo=false&hide-likes=false&hide-comments=false&hide-sharing=false"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In episode 301, Douglas Brown interviews Jon Wallace from Ivanti and Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready. Together we discuss what’s new at Ivanti, their Environment Manager solution, how this benefits a Citrix customer along with Jon’s views on the EUC world today! Always great to have Mr. Wallace on the show!

About Jon Wallace

Jon Wallace is an evangelist, technologist and executive working with Ivanti. Jon joined Ivanti through the acquisition of AppSense where he was a CTO, focusing on current and emerging technology. Throughout his career, Jon has worked with some of the largest and complex organizations globally helping to match technology solutions to problems.

Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/jonwallacetech

About Ivanti

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world.

For more information, visit http://www.ivanti.com

Follow on Twitter http://twitter.com/goIvanti

About Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready

Sagnik Datta is a Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready. Sagnik work with Citrix alliances and supports large partner ecosystem (1000+) to help customers make better purchase decision through Citrix Ready Marketplace – http://citrix.com/ready.

Major focus in partners product segments such as Thin Clients, 3D CAD ISVs, Printers, Converged, Hyper-Converged, Storage and Servers solutions integrated with XenDesktop, XenApp and XenServer.

Responsible to drive vertical industry based applications and solutions, working collaboratively with cross teams in Product Management and Alliances.

Day to day activities include supporting partners with technical integration queries, creating test tool kits for partners to easily integrate their solutions with Citrix products, testing solutions to make them Citrix Ready, hosting joint webinars that generate leads for partners, podcasts, creating white papers and technical blogs for Citrix sales teams, customers and wider community etc.

Reach out to him at http://www.linkedin.com/in/sagnikdatta

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

