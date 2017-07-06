Ivanti: Unified Management Is the Whole Endpoint: An Insightful Q&A

You can’t spell “Braithwaite” without IT. And you can’t get any more “product expert” than Alan Braithwaite, director of product management. Enjoy his insights in this quick-read Q & A.

As a product expert with Ivanti, your travels frequently take you to conferences and expos, meetings / presentations with customers and prospects, product advisory councils, meetings with industry analysts and the media, etc. What did you experience recently and / or what’s on the horizon for you over the next six to eight weeks?

At the beginning of this year, LANDESK and HEAT merged to become Ivanti. One of the results of this merger is the expanded portfolio of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) products. We have great products and a customer base who are passionate about how they employ them.

We have been working hard on identifying the future of our UEM offerings and how we can leverage the best elements of our portfolio to provide a great endpoint management experience for all of our customers. We’ve had lots of phone calls with customers and analysts where we have described our ideas and we’ve also asked for suggestions.

Read the entire article here, Unified Management Is the Whole Endpoint: An Insightful Q&A

via the fine folks at Ivanti.