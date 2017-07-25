Ivanti: The Best is Yet to Come

July 20, 2017 marked the beginning of my third year at Ivanti (né Landesk). But I’ve been an analyst, journalist, consultant, marketer, observer, cheerleader, and provocateur in IT since leaving MIT in the 1970s. Given that, I hope you’ll forgive me a bit of personal observation, reflection—and cheerleading.

Why I’m Excited

I was at ServiceNow before and just after that company went public. That company’s performance since then speaks for itself. I am even more excited to be at Ivanti right now than I was during my entire tenure at my first “billion-dollar” full-time employer.

I get to work with great, smart people every day. We’re focused on one of the most interesting challenges I’ve ever had the pleasure of facing. That challenge? How best to craft and tell great stories about how Ivanti helps companies empower more employees, delight more customers and partners, and do more and better business?

Since I’ve been at Ivanti, we’ve rebranded the entire company, brought multiple acquired companies closer together under the Ivanti brand, and made additional acquisitions. My teammates and I have taken point for the transformation of the company’s previous separate web sites around the world, and for transition of the online presences of the companies we acquire into the Ivanti.com fold.

Throughout these and other roiling changes, I’ve seen our leadership and my colleagues consistently maintain positive, supportive attitudes toward each other and the constituents we serve, internal and external. And I’ve seen our solutions evolve to become more powerful, flexible, and effective for our customers.

via the fine folks at Ivanti.