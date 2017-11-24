Ivanti Snags Homeland Security Award

American Security Today, or AST, provides “coverage of breaking issues facing modern security professionals on the local, county, state and federal levels. That coverage includes “security products, resources and training initiatives for addressing today’s real threats,” and “technologies for creating proactive, integrated & coordinated objectives to keep pace with today’s growing challenges.”

In 2016, AST launched the “ASTORS,” the AST Homeland Security Awards. These awards are designed to recognize vendors that provide innovative solutions to address the evolving homeland security threats on which AST focuses. This year, for the first time, Ivanti is an ASTOR Award winner.

Ivanti Identity Director was honored with a Platinum Award for Best Identity Management Solution. That offering is based on the former RES ONE Identity Director, which became Ivanti Identity Director when RES Software became part of the Ivanti family in July. Ivanti Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Phil Richards proudly accepted the award at a ceremony held during ISC East, the International Security Conference & Exposition, in New York City earlier this month.

Via the fine folks at Ivanti.