Ivanti Releases Best Practice Guides for Hosting DesktopNow, powered by AppSense, in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services

Scalable, Enterprise- and Cloud-Ready Architecture Accelerates Windows 10 Migration, Tightens Security and Optimizes User Experience for Physical, Virtual and Cloud-Based Desktops

Ivanti, a leader in integrating and automating critical IT tasks, today announced new Cloud Best Practice Guides which outline the architecture and support of Ivanti DesktopNow, powered by AppSense, for hosting in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new resources showcase how to move on-premises DesktopNow server infrastructure into the cloud for optimizing and securing Windows desktops of all types: physical, virtual and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS).

According to Gartner, by 2019 50% of new Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) users will be deployed on DaaS platforms.1 To support this active move to the cloud, Ivanti DesktopNow uniquely provides desktop management in the cloud while also automating migration to cloud infrastructure and supporting hybrid models. With the ability to move users between on-premises and cloud environments at will, DesktopNow gives IT control and optimization of Windows desktops everywhere, using the most cost-effective and secure deployment model.

“Ivanti DesktopNow, powered by AppSense, is already a proven cloud-era technology architected using web services that has delivered scalable, enterprise-ready solutions for many years. It’s a natural extension to support our customers and partners as they move this infrastructure to the cloud,” said Jon Rolls, Vice President of Product Management, Ivanti. “With these Best Practice Guides, IT can provide a controlled and optimized experience to desktop users without additional on-premises infrastructure.”

Ivanti DesktopNow supports the following desktop models:

DaaS and Virtual Desktops in the Cloud – Supporting both virtual desktops (VDI) and published desktops in the cloud, DesktopNow services can be hosted in the same cloud infrastructure to smooth onboarding and maximize user acceptance.

– Supporting both virtual desktops (VDI) and published desktops in the cloud, DesktopNow services can be hosted in the same cloud infrastructure to smooth onboarding and maximize user acceptance. IaaS for Hybrid Desktops – With the DesktopNow infrastructure hosted in Azure or AWS, all desktops securely communicate with a scalable, highly available cloud service that protects and optimizes the user on physical and virtual desktops, no matter where they are.

– With the DesktopNow infrastructure hosted in Azure or AWS, all desktops securely communicate with a scalable, highly available cloud service that protects and optimizes the user on physical and virtual desktops, no matter where they are. Citrix Cloud Implementations – DesktopNow also supports Citrix Cloud and Citrix Lifecycle Manager (CLM). A launch partner for Citrix Cloud CLM, Ivanti technology allows automated creation and deployment of best practice blueprints for Citrix Cloud CLM.

Ivanti DesktopNow Plus is a workspace management solution that simplifies desktop deployments and administration, increasing productivity to reduce IT costs and secure endpoints. With DesktopNow Plus, IT organizations can deliver a personalized, compliant desktop regardless of user location or device. The solution also eases Windows 10 migrations and enables secure file sync, sharing and data access.

The DesktopNow Cloud Best Practice Guide for Microsoft Azure can be downloaded here. The DesktopNow Cloud Best Practices Guide for AWS can be downloaded here. The DesktopNow Citrix CLM (Smart Tools) Blueprint is available to Citrix customers using Smart Tools to automate deployment.

