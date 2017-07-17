Ivanti on Spotting Stealth Cloud in Your Organization

Stealth Cloud is growing. How can you spot and prevent it?

IT and business leaders today are grappling with the ever-increasing use of personal devices and unauthorized apps at the office, often referred to as Stealth or Shadow IT.

This rapidly emerging trend comes as a natural response to employees looking for ways to create and collaborate with the same ease, efficiency and freedom that they do in their everyday lives. While the rise of Stealth IT and the Stealth Cloud can pose numerous security risks, it also offers unique opportunities for businesses to rethink their traditional tools and processes in ways that both support productivity and innovation while minimizing risk.

Two of the most common and noticeable Stealth Cloud activities unfolding in most organizations include:

