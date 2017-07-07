Ivanti on Next-Generation ITSM and Cybersecurity: Two Great Reasons Your Enterprise Must Modernize IT

As the world recoils and attempts to recover from another massive ransomware attack, the need for more and better cybersecurity is once again brought to the fore. Herewith, some of the factors that link modern cybersecurity and next-generation ITSM.

Respected analysts Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™) recently published a report co-sponsored by Ivanti: “Next-Generation IT Service Management: Changing the Future of IT.” For that report, EMA surveyed more than 260 respondents in North America and Europe, all of whom are involved in ITSM activities, directly, as managers, or as executives.

ITSM and Cybersecurity: Growing Closer

“ITSM is evolving in terms of both the technologies used and the role the ITSM team plays in the IT organization and the business as a whole,” the EMA report says. On average, each EMA survey respondent is involved in four areas beyond ITSM that are important to the growth of the business. These areas and the percentage of respondents involved in them are summarized in Figure 1 below.

via the fine folks at Ivanti.