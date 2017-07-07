Home Data Center Ivanti: Next-Generation ITSM – The Past as Prologue

Ivanti: Next-Generation ITSM – The Past as Prologue

Ivanti: Next-Generation ITSM – The Past as Prologue
Can the past help you to plot and navigate an effective course to the future of ITSM and IT at your enterprise? Research by respected analysts Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™) indicates that it can—and should.

That research is featured in a new report by EMA, entitled “Next-Generation IT Service Management: Changing the Future of IT.” For that report, co-sponsored by Ivanti, EMA surveyed more than 260 respondents in North America and Europe, all of whom are involved in ITSM activities, directly, as managers, or as executives.

Next-Generation ITSM: The Same, But Different

The EMA report compares the latest survey results from findings of a 2015 report, “What is the Future of IT Service Management?” Some of the comparisons highlighted in the new report include the following.

Read the entire article here, Next-Generation ITSM: The Past as Prologue

via the fine folks at Ivanti.

